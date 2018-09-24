PHOTO: Driver finds baby crawling on NJ road; child unharmed

LAKEWOOD, NJ - Authorities say a baby girl found crawling across a busy New Jersey street was unharmed after a neighbor and passing motorist came to her aid.
The child was spotted around 5 p.m. Saturday in Lakewood, in southern New Jersey.
The motorist, 41-year-old Cory Cannon of Eatontown, told the Asbury Park Press he saw the girl on Joe Parker Road and initially thought she was a toy. But when he saw the child moving, he got out of his car to stop traffic.
At that same time, a neighbor got the baby and returned the child to her home. It wasn't clear how she ended up on the roadway or how long she had been there.