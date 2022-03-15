Pfizer to reportedly seek authorization for 2nd COVID-19 booster for older adults

Pfizer will seek emergency use authorization to provide a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults 65 years and older, multiple media outlets are reporting.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that people 12 and older receive a Pfizer booster shot. They are eligible for the vaccine five months after completing their primary series.

Health officials have said that people who are 65 and older are at greater risk of severe complications from COVID-19. But that risk has been shown to dramatically fall with a booster shot.

The CDC says more than 32 million Americans 65 and older have already received their first booster shot.

Earlier this week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that Americans would need a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to fend off future variants of the virus.

"The protection that you are getting from the third (dose), it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It's not that good against infections, but doesn't last very long," Bourla said.