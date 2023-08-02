Watch Now
No gunman located after Capitol told to shelter in place over possible shooting: Police

Capitol Police said officers are searching the Senate office buildings.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 15:34:27-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Capitol Police Department is urging everyone inside the Senate buildings at the Capitol to shelter in place following a report of a "possible active shooter."

The Capitol Police said its "officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call," adding that there's no confirmed reports of gunshots.

A spokesperson for Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department told ABC News the call about an active shooter appears to be a bad call.

"No injuries and no shooter were located," the spokesperson said.

Both the Senate and House of Representatives are currently out of session on a summer recess.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

