No gunman located after Capitol told to shelter in place over possible shooting: Police

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Capitol Police Department is urging everyone inside the Senate buildings at the Capitol to shelter in place following a report of a "possible active shooter."
The Capitol Police said its "officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call," adding that there's no confirmed reports of gunshots.
A spokesperson for Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department told ABC News the call about an active shooter appears to be a bad call.
"No injuries and no shooter were located," the spokesperson said.
Both the Senate and House of Representatives are currently out of session on a summer recess.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
