Pence says calls to defund the FBI are 'wrong'

Vice President Mike Pence says attacks against the FBI must stop.

"Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police," Pence said at an event in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Some high-profile Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have advocated for defunding the FBI following its raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

The "Defund the FBI" slogan could put Republicans at odds with their stance of being the party of "law and order." They were highly critical of Democrats who were calling for police departments to be defunded after the murder of George Floyd.

Former President Trump has not called for the FBI to be defunded, but he has claimed the agency acted maliciously.

Pence acknowledged the raid was out of the ordinary and called on the FBI to be upfront with the American people.

"In the wake of the four years that we endured of the politicization of the FBI, the American people have the right to know the basis for this," Pence said. "This unprecedented action does demand unprecedented transparency."