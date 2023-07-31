Paul Reubens, best known as Pee-wee Herman, dies at age 70

Comedian Paul Reubens, best known as for his character Pee-wee Herman, has died. He was 70 years old.

A message was posted on his official Facebook page Monday saying Reubens died Sunday night after battling cancer for years.

The full message read:

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Reubens' six-year struggle with cancer was not made public, his publicist said in a statement.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens said in a statement released with the announcement of his death. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”