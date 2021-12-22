Watch
Parents of actor Alicia Witt found dead in their home

Omar Vega/Omar Vega/Invision/AP
FILE - Alicia Witt arrives at The Art Of Elysium Heaven Gala at Hangar 8 on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2015 in Santa Monica, CA. The parents of actor and singer Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she asked a cousin to check on them. The deaths of Robert, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 11:08 AM, Dec 22, 2021
The parents of actor and singer Alicia Witt have been found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she asked a cousin to check on them.

Police say that 87-year-old Robert Witt and 75-year-old Diane Witt were found dead inside their Worcester home on Monday night and that the deaths are not considered suspicious.

Witt said in a statement she had not heard from her parents for several days so asked a cousin to check on them.

She called their deaths unimaginable. Autopsies are scheduled.

