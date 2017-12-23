Parents give teachers wine bottles with son's face on label: 'The reason you drink'

People are laughing after an Ohio man's tweet went viral sharing his parent's Christmas present to his brother's elementary school teachers.

In his tweet, DJ Sommers said his parents always get the elementary school teachers in Beavercreek, Ohio a present around this time of year - usually a candle or flower to show their appreciation.

This year, the presents were a little different - more grown up and certainly more comical.

My parents always get our elementary school teachers a present around Christmas. Typically something small like a candle or flower to say thank you. This year they got them bottles of wine & replaced the labels with their own with my brother on them... Happy holidays pic.twitter.com/hErPgrjX44 — DJ Sommers (@Sommers_DJ) December 18, 2017

This year's gift was a wine bottle with a specialized label - a picture of Sommers' brother and the words, "Our child might be the reason you drink, so enjoy this bottle on us."

Good one, Mr. and Mrs. Sommers.