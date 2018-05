ORLANDO, Fla. — A dragon float from the movie Maleficent caught fire at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Friday afternoon.

Witnesses on scene said it happened during the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade, and large plumes of black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the dragon's head, WFTV reports.





It's all kicking off at the Magic Kingdom! The parade went past us and the mechanical Dragon was all good until it burst into flames! Parade closed and the fire was promptly put out. The dragon was not looking the best after as you can see. pic.twitter.com/6DsWL1NK5M — Martin MJ (@MartinMJ22) May 11, 2018

Another witness captured a short video of the incident:

The flames were extinguished shortly after.