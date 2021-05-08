Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Pandemic gives boost as more states move to digital IDs

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
Ryan Williams, with the Utah Drivers License Division, displayes his cell phone with the pilot version of the state's mobile ID on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in West Valley City, Utah. The card that millions of people use to prove their identity to everyone from police officers to liquor store owners may soon be a thing of the past as a growing number of states develop digital driver's licenses. In Utah, over 100 people have a pilot version of the state's mobile ID, and that number is expected to grow to 10,000 by year's end. Widespread production is expected to begin at the start of 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Digital Driver's Licenses
Posted at 12:59 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 15:59:17-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The card millions of people have used to prove their identity to everyone from police officers to liquor store owners may soon be a thing of the past as a growing number of states develop digital driver’s licenses.

With the advent of digital wallets and boarding passes, people are relying more on their phones to prove their identity.

At least five states have implemented a mobile driver’s license program.

Three others — Utah, Iowa and Florida — intend to launch programs by next year, with more expected to follow suit.

Some critics argue that having so much personal data on someone’s phone is risky, but industry leaders say there are safeguards in place.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Oakland tonight at 7:30 on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app