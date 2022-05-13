Pandemic-era asylum limits argued before federal judge

LAFAYETTE, LA — A federal judge in Louisiana is considering whether the Biden administration can end pandemic-related restrictions on migrants seeking asylum.

After a hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays did not say when he will rule, but said it will be soon.

The restrictions are set to expire on May 23. Summerhays has previously given signs that he will rule in favor of Louisiana, Arizona, and 19 other states that have sued to preserve Title 42 authority.

The policy denies migrants a chance to request asylum under U.S. law and international treaty on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Texas has filed a challenge of its own.