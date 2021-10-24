Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Over 2,000 migrants march out of southern city in Mexico

items.[0].image.alt
Marco Ugarte/AP
A caravan of migrants, mostly from Central America, heading north, stop to rest in the Alvaro Obregon community, Tapachula municipality, Chiapas state, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Mexico Migrants
Posted at 9:18 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 12:18:49-04

TAPACHULA, Mexico — Over 2,000 migrants, mainly Central Americans, have begun walking out of a city in southern Mexico where they have essentially been trapped.

The migrants walked along a highway leading north toward the U.S. border and pushed past a line of state police who were trying to stop them.

There were minor scuffles, but the migrants continued on their way.

Police, immigration agents, and National Guard have broken up smaller attempts at similar breakouts earlier this year.

Migrants from Honduras and El Salvador have been waiting in the southern city of Tapachula for refugee or asylum papers, but have grown tired of delays in the process.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV