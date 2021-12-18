Watch
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

FILE - Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit ready for use at a Dallas County Health and Human Services drive up vaccine site in Mesquite, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021. While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished wreaking havoc in the U.S. There is much that is unknown about omicron, including whether it is more contagious than previous versions, makes people sicker or more easily thwarts the vaccine or breaks through the immunity that people get from a bout of COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Posted at 3:16 PM, Dec 18, 2021
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration says it will not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10.

This will give companies time to adjust to and implement the requirements.

The federal agency separately says there will be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. 9.

Saturday's announcement came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District in Cincinnati decided on Friday that the mandate for large employers could go forward.

That reversed a previous court decision made after 27 Republican-led states, conservative groups, business associations, and some individual companies challenged the mandate.

