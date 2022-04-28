Oregon officers use snacks to lure pig to safety

PORTLAND — Authorities in Oregon came up with a clever way to lure a loose pig off a busy street to safety.

The Portland Police Department said in a news release that while out on patrol, an officer noticed cars driving around something on the road.

As she got closer, she noticed the object was a pig.

As they waited for animal control to arrive, other officers showed up to help contain it and keep him safe from passing vehicles to avoid anyone crashing into it.

The department said officers fed the pig snacks, including Goldfish crackers, cookies, and nacho cheese Doritos, which they said he was not a fan of, to keep it calm and contained.

There were several tense attempts, but all seven humans could corral one small pig into a crate safely, the department said.

The pig has been named John Doe, and it's currently at a local animal shelter.

Police said if you know the identity of the pig's owner, you are advised to call the shelter directly.