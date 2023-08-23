Ongoing shooting situation erupts in Pittsburgh during attempted eviction, officials say

An “extremely active” shooting situation is ongoing in Pittsburgh after authorities attempted an eviction, city spokesperson Maria Montano said Wednesday.

Shots are “continuing to be fired” after the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office tried to evict a resident in the Garfield area and the suspect opened fire on deputies, officials said.

“At this point, there is only one suspect,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Mike Manko said.

Officials are warning residents to avoid the area.

“Avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street in the Garfield neighborhood due to an active shooting situation,” Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted late Wednesday morning.

“This is an extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired,” the department later posted.

The FBI said it is assisting local authorities but deferred further comment to Pittsburgh police and the local sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.