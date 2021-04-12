Minnesota police shoot, kill man after traffic stop incident

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The family of a 20-year-old Minnesota man told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving to Brooklyn Center, where he crashed the vehicle.

The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead.

Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Star-Tribune reported that paramedics arrived at the scene at 1:48 p.m. and found one person dead.

KARE11 reports officers were conducting a traffic stop just around 2 p.m. Sunday when they noticed the driver had an outstanding warrant.

According to The Associated Press, while officers were attempting to arrest the driver, he got back into the vehicle and drove off. An officer fired their weapon, striking the driver.

MPR News reported that according to a press release, the police department stated they believe police activated body and squad cameras at the time of the shooting.

According to EMS audio, a police officer was also transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries.