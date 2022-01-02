Watch
On busy 1st day, NYC mayor urges resiliency against pandemic

Ben Hider/Ben Hider/Invision/AP
Eric Adams holds up a framed photo of his mother, at his swearing-in as New York mayor during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)
Eric Adams
Posted at 7:50 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 21:50:56-05

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s new mayor has pledged to steer the nation’s largest city out of the pandemic by drawing on the resiliency of its people and promising a government that works better, even if it’s not radically different.

Eric Adams was sworn in early Saturday in Times Square as the city rang in the new year.

He used his inaugural address at midday to promise a more efficient government and invoke New Yorkers’ reputation for toughness.

He also is urging the city’s nearly 9 million residents to make a New Year’s resolution that their lives not be controlled by the crisis of the pandemic.

