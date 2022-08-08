Watch Now
Olivia Newton-John dead at age 73

Chile Vina del Mar Song Festival
Esteban Felix/AP
Olivia Newton John performs during the Viña del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Viña del Mar, Chile, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Believed to be one of the largest musical events in Latin America, the annual five-day festival was inaugurated in 1960. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Posted at 12:39 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 15:49:11-04

Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73.

According to a post on her official Facebook page, the "Grease" actress died "peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California" Monday morning.

Newton-John has been public about her battle with breast cancer. However, a cause of death has not been revealed.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, said. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

The family is asking for donations to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in place of flowers.

