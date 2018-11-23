Oldest survivor of Pearl Harbor attack dies at 106-years-old

abc15.com staff
8:43 AM, Nov 22, 2018
5:34 PM, Nov 22, 2018
world | national
SAN DIEGO - The oldest survivor the Pearl Harbor attack, Ray Chavez, has died. He was 106-years-old. According to his family, Chavez died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, November 20. 

Chavez's family released a statement on Facebook Tuesday morning, reading: 

According to a report by CNN, Chavez worked as a quartermaster stationed in Pearl Harbor in 1941. Chavez recalled the devastating attack in an early 2018 interview with CNN, stating, "And so, (there were) all the ships on fire, and a terrible smoke screen all through the harbor, covering it, and ships, all the adjoining area."

Throughout the past six years, Chavez made a point of traveling around the country to attend memorial services and commemorations, according to CNN. 

He met with President Donald Trump, threw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game, and even met with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. 

The White House and Ducey tweeted their support for Chavez's family and thanked the 106-year-old for his service. 
 

