SAN DIEGO - The oldest survivor the Pearl Harbor attack, Ray Chavez, has died. He was 106-years-old. According to his family, Chavez died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, November 20.

Chavez's family released a statement on Facebook Tuesday morning, reading:

According to a report by CNN, Chavez worked as a quartermaster stationed in Pearl Harbor in 1941. Chavez recalled the devastating attack in an early 2018 interview with CNN, stating, "And so, (there were) all the ships on fire, and a terrible smoke screen all through the harbor, covering it, and ships, all the adjoining area."

Throughout the past six years, Chavez made a point of traveling around the country to attend memorial services and commemorations, according to CNN.



He met with President Donald Trump, threw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game, and even met with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.



The White House and Ducey tweeted their support for Chavez's family and thanked the 106-year-old for his service.



Please join me in praying for the family of Ray Chavez, who has passed away. The oldest survivor of Pearl Harbor. May he rest in peace. I was very honored to meet him and shake his hand. Thank you Ray for your service and dedication to our great country. https://t.co/azRUBtNTJw — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) November 22, 2018