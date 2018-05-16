Ohio college graduate gets national attention for photo with gun, cap that read 'COME AND TAKE IT'

KENT, Ohio - A Kent State University graduate is getting national attention after she posed with a long gun in a graduation photo.

Kaitlin Bennett, founder of Liberty Hangout at Kent State, posed with an AR-10 strapped to her back in her graduation photos. She also decorated her graduation cap with a gun and the words "COME AND TAKE IT."

Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018

In another post, she states how she doesn't apologize for exercising her Second Amendment rights.

I have no apologies for my graduation photos. As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don't have to be. pic.twitter.com/5CKmQobrMb — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 15, 2018

Since posting the picture, her tweet has garnered thousands of likes and retweets and received attention from some national media outlets.

The university bans students from carrying deadly weapons on campus, but it does not prohibit visitors from carrying them outdoors: