Ohio college graduate gets national attention for photo with gun, cap that read 'COME AND TAKE IT'

KENT, Ohio - A Kent State University graduate is getting national attention after she posed with a long gun in a graduation photo.
Kaitlin Bennett, founder of Liberty Hangout at Kent State, posed with an AR-10 strapped to her back in her graduation photos. She also decorated her graduation cap with a gun and the words "COME AND TAKE IT."
The possession, storage, or use of a deadly weapon by students, staff, faculty, third parties doing business with the university, and visitors is prohibited inside any university building, facility, or vehicle, that is owned, operated or leased by the university.
Students, staff, faculty, and third parties doing business with the university are further prohibited from possessing, storing, or using a deadly weapon while outside on university grounds, that is owned, operated or leased by the university.