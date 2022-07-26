Officials: 79-year-old man dies in climbing accident at Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. — The National Park Service says a man from Florida died Monday while climbing at Glacier National Park.

In a press release, park officials said the 79-year-old victim fell while attempting to climb a steep off-trail slope with a group of friends.

Officials said the incident happened Monday morning, several hundred feet above the Two Medicine Campground on Rising Wolf Mountain.

"The friends descended to his location, yelled for help, and called 911 where Glacier County Dispatch then diverted the call to Glacier National Park," officials said in the news release.

Park officials said the man, whose identity has not been released, was transported by a helicopter search crew to the Two Medicine Ranger Station, where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident on Rising Wolf Mountain was the second incident at the park on Monday.

Park officials said a helicopter search crew found the bodies of two missing Montana climbers on Dusty Star Mountain.