Officials: 5 officers shot, 3 fatally, while serving warrant in Pennsylvania

YORK COUNTY, PA — Five officers were shot, three fatally, in York County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, state police said.

The officers were serving a warrant at the time, law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation confirmed to ABC News.

The shooter is dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris, who said there is no ongoing threat.

Two people are being treated at Wellspan York Hospital in connection with the incident, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. The officers are in critical but stable condition, according to Paris.

"There are simply no words that I can offer to assuage the grief that this community has experienced and unfortunately will continue to occur," Paris said at a press briefing Wednesday evening. "The grief will be unbearable, but we will bear it."

Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting. Paris said there are many details police are not ready to release at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he has been briefed on the situation and responded to the scene in North Codorus Township.

The state's attorney general, Dave Sunday, also responded.

Agents with the ATF Harrisburg Field Office and the FBI are assisting at the scene.

"Our prayers are with the officers, their families, and the entire York County community," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.

The incident was reported to 911 shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday and multiple police and emergency medical service units responded, a York County emergency management official said.

Dave Miller, who lives across the street from the shooting, told ABC Harrisburg affiliate WHTM he watched as officers approached the barn area of a farm, then heard "many, many gunshots."

He described the incident as "traumatic."

"Like a scene off today's TV," he told the station.

All schools in the Spring Grove Area School District were initially sheltering in place "due to an officer-involved incident in our area," the school district said in a statement while stressing the situation does not involve any of its schools or students. The shelter in place has since ended, the district said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.