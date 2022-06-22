Official: Plane fire at Miami airport, 3 minor injuries

Officials say a plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing at Miami International Airport, though no serious injuries were reported.

Airport officials say Tuesday's fire was caused by a collapsing front landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Officials say the plane was carrying 126 people, and that three of those aboard were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Other passengers were bussed from the plane to the terminal. Fire officials say crews had placed the fire under control and were mitigating fuel spillage. TV news images showed the plane apparently doused with firefighters' foam, with airport fire vehicles positioned nearby.