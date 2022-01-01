Watch
Official: Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire

David Zalubowski/AP
A lone flame flickers as smoke roils from the remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 18:38:59-05

SUPERIOR, CO (AP) — A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and that three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighborhoods in a suburban area northwest of Denver.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still trying to find the cause of the blaze that erupted Thursday.

Officials had previously estimated that at least 500 homes — and possibly 1,000 — were destroyed.

They also announced earlier Saturday that two people were missing.

The wind-whipped wildfire blackened entire neighborhoods in the area between Denver and Boulder.

