Official: 1 US service member killed in Afghanistan

A US service member was killed on Monday in the Achin District of Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province, the US military said.

The service member's name is not being immediately disclosed pending notification of next of kin.

Four other service members were wounded during the combat engagement. Two service members are in stable condition and being treated at a medical facility, the military said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own," Gen. John Nicholson, the commander of US forces in Afghanistan, said in the statement. "At this very difficult time our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen and wounded brothers."

 


