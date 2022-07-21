Officers fatally shoot 15-foot snake wrapped around man's neck

FOGELSVILLE, Penn. — Authorities in Pennsylvania say officers had to shoot and kill a snake wrapped around a man's neck.

The Upper Macungie Township Police Department said officers were called to a residence in Fogelsville on Wednesday at 2:12 p.m. for a man in cardiac arrest with a snake around his neck.

Police said when officers got to the home, they found the 28-year-old lying on the floor, unresponsive.

The snake had a middle portion of its body wrapped around the man's neck, police said.

"Due to the massive size of the reptile (estimated to be 15+ feet), one of the officers was able to shoot the snake in the head without risking further injury to the male," police said.

Police said the snake died.

Officers pulled the man to safety and provided medical care to him, police said.

According to the department, the man, who had not been identified publicly, was transported to a local hospital.

Police said his condition is unknown.