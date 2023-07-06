OceanGate suspends all exploration and commercial operations after Titan implosion

OceanGate said it is suspending all exploration and commercial operations after five people were killed, including the company's CEO, during its expedition to the Titanic wreckage last month.

The Everett, Washington-based company announced the development in a banner on its websites.

OceanGate, founded in 2009, offered tourists the opportunity to travel on submersibles into the ocean's depths for a close-up look at shipwrecks and underwater canyons.

On June 18, its Titan submersible went missing while on a deep-sea voyage to the Titanic. The remnants of the missing OceanGate submersible, including the tail cone, were found on the ocean floor about 1,600 feet from the bow of the wrecked Titanic on June 22 by a remotely operated vehicle.

Debris recovered from the submersible contained "presumed human remains," the U.S. Coast Guard said.

OceanGate had conducted over 14 expeditions and more than 200 dives across the Pacific, Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico, according to the company's website. A spot on its submersible to see the Titanic wreckage cost $250,000 per passenger.

