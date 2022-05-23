NYPD seeks public’s help in search for NYC subway shooter

The New York Police Department has released images of a man who is wanted for fatally shooting another man on the Q train near Canal St and Broadway in Manhattan on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted two surveillance camera images of the suspect on Monday.

🚨We need all eyes on this.@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a “Q” train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/pyHw4XYF97 — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) May 23, 2022

According to the Associated Press, 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez was killed as he reportedly was heading to brunch.

On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams said no police officers were on the train car when the shooting occurred, the news outlet reported.

In an interview with reporters Sunday, NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said witnesses said the suspect was pacing in the subway train car before pulling out a gun and shooting the victim at close range, the AP reported.