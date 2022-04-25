NYC firefighter, civilian killed in Brooklyn house fire

A New York City firefighter and a civilian died following a house fire in Brooklyn on Sunday.

The FDNY said 31-year-old Timothy Klein died after the home's second floor collapsed during the blaze.

Klein, a six-year veteran of the department, is the 1,157th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.

“Timmy was an officer’s dream; he was the guy you looked to, and all the men and women in this house looked to. Timmy was squared away; he knew his job. The Department will now honor him and take care of his family. We will miss him, and we will never forget him,” said New York Fire Dept. Captain Mark Schweighardt.

According to the New York Times, the civilian who died might be a 21-year-old autistic man whose relatives reported missing after the fire.

His identity has not been released pending the confirmation made by the medical examiner, the Associated Press reported.

Officials said eight firefighters were also injured, and another resident sustained minor injuries, the news outlet reported.

Newsday reported that more than 130 firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Canarsie.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.