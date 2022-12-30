NY man known as 'Merry Christmas Jay' is hailed a hero after breaking into school, saving lives

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — It was the question that raced through every social media platform you could think of. It seemed like everyone wanted to know: who is this "Merry Christmas, Jay?"

"To whom it may concern," wrote Jay Withey. "I'm terribly sorry about breaking the school window and breaking in the kitchen."

These words start off the message left behind by 27-year-old Jay Withey. His note sums up a story of community and a strong will to survive during the worst storm to hit Western New York in a generation.

In an interview with WBEN Radio, Withey shared his story.

"I said I have to do something, there's other people stuck around here," said Withey. "I know there is. We can't be the only ones stuck. So I told her I'm going to break into the school."

Cheektowaga Police posted a series of surveillance images on social media trying to track Withey down. It was Friday night and dozens of people were left stranded in their cars on Delavan Avenue. Robert Holzman, one man who was stranded, said early Saturday morning they all got a knock on their window and a way out.

"Somebody approached the car and said they got into the school," said Holzman. "That was Jay."

"I was really God's will," said Withey. "I broke the window, got inside. I opened the doors and alarms going off."

During Withey's interview with WBEN, he shared that it took several trips up and down Delavan Avenue, looking in cars and bringing people to safety, one by one, inside Edge Academy.

"Like I said, I walked till I cried," said Withey. "I walked till I couldn't walk anymore."

Sabrina Andino was getting a ride home with her co-worker, Holzman, before taking refuge inside the school. Andino said it's because of Withey so many of them survived.

"I thought we were going to die," said Andino.

The group roamed the halls gathering essentials like apples and cereal just to survive. Holzman was pictured by surveillance carting blankets and water to the others. The group even used screens to watch the Bills game.

"Without Jay breaking into that school, as bad as it sounds, but he saved us," said Andino.

Due to Withey's heroism, he said 24 people are still alive today.

"This is a bond," said Andino. "We're all survivors."

After a day of waiting, people were able to return home to their families.

"I'm overwhelmed," said Holzman. "My son's overwhelmed. I mean, all my son wanted for Christmas was for me to come home."

These survivors said everything was put back in its place before they left. The only thing that remained was Withey's note.

The last few words read, "I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom," wrote Withey.

"I've never been much of the type of person that everything happens for a reason but I'm definitely a believer now," said Withey.

Withey signed the note, "Merry Christmas, Jay."

This newfound family said they plan on keeping in touch. They said a "Survivor's Barbecue" may even be in the works along with a new hashtag coined by Andino and her daughter: "Be Like Jay."