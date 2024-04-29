'Numerous' law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in Charlotte: Police

CHARLOTTE, NC — "Numerous" law enforcement officers were struck by gunfire in an incident in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department described the incident as an "active situation" and said a SWAT team was on scene.

The number of people shot and the nature of their injuries was not immediately known, but police said "multiple" officers were transported to the hospital.

At the time of the shooting, the U.S. Marshals Task Force had been conducting an investigation in the area "when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject," police said.

Police are asking members of the public to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.