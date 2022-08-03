Nuk baby bottles sold only on Amazon recalled over lead levels of outside markings

Nuk baby bottles that were sold exclusively on Amazon are being recalled because the markings on the outside of the bottles contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Only 100 of the glass bottles were sold in the U.S., and another 77 were sold in Canada. They were sold between January 2018 and May 2022 for around $20.

CPSC said the bottles were made for the UK market and weren't meant to be sold in the U.S.

The bottles have a latex teat for 0 to 6 months old in 240 mL size. The brand NUK is in white lettering, a graduated volume scale in white markings, and white and gray stars are on the outside of the bottle.

Only the NUK-branded glass baby bottles described above that were manufactured for the UK market are included in this recall.

If you bought these bottles, CPSC said to contact Nuk for information on how to return them and get a full refund.

Consumers can register for a kit to return the baby bottles for free at www.recall.nuk-usa.com . Astir Care (Amazon seller) is contacting all known purchasers directly.

There have been no injuries or incidents reported related to this recall, CPSC said.

This story was originally published by WFTS in Tampa, Florida.