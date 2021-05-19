Norwegian Cruise Line resumes ticket sales for voyages to Alaska

Norwegian Cruise Line has resumed selling tickets for voyages to Alaska.

The decision came after the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act was passed by the U.S. Senate last week to allow large cruise ships to skip stopping in Canada when traveling between Washington State and Alaska.

In an email to Alaska’s News Source, a spokesperson for Norwegian said that the company remains optimistic and will work "with the CDC and local port and government authorities in the destinations we visit that we will be able to resume safe cruising in the U.S. this summer."

The bill, which Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski introduced, still has to be passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and then signed into law by President Joe Biden, the AP reported.

Tickets for the Norwegian Bliss ship are already on sale for trips in August through the end of the season.