North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan, toward sea

<p>North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile from North Pyong'an Province that flew into waters east of the Korean Peninsula, according to a press release from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.</p>
Posted at 4:28 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 19:28:53-04

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

The missile passed over Japan and poses "no threat" according to initial reports from Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Tuesday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

The launch is the latest weapons test by North Korea in an apparent response to military drills between South Korea and the United States.

North Korea views such drills as an invasion rehearsal, though Seoul and Washington say they are defensive in nature.

