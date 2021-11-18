Noah and Amber Clare found safe in California; Jacob Clare in custody

Noah Clare — the 3-year-old Gallatin boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert — has been found safe in California. His father, Jacob Clare, is in custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted the update Thursday, saying Noah had been found safe, along with his 16-year-old cousin, Amber Clare. Additional details were not immediately provided.

UPDATE: #NoahClare and #AmberClare have been found safe and sound, just outside of San Clemente, CA!



Jake Clare is in custody!



More details soon!

Law enforcement agencies shifted their attention to San Clemente, California, after a Subaru Legacy involved in the ongoing search for the boy was impounded on Saturday. It had been found abandoned at the Outlets at San Clemente.

The TBI released a timeline of the manhunt after Jacob Clare picked up Noah from his house in Gallatin. On or around October 30, Clare bought a Subaru Legacy on Facebook Marketplace.

Then, on November 7, he was supposed to drop off Noah to his mother in Gallatin after a scheduled visitation. However, on that same day, a license plate reader spotted that Subaru in Arizona.

On November 11, a surveillance camera in San Clemente caught pictures of Jacob, Noah and Amber Clare.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation The TBI released new photos taken on November 11 in San Clemente, California believed to be of Jacob, Noah and Amber Clare.

This past Saturday, November 13, a tow company impounded the vehicle after finding it in the parking lot of a San Clemente, California outlet mall.

Then on Tuesday, the tow company alerted law enforcement that they had the car. The vehicle had stickers removed and was full of food supplies, like ready-to-eat meals, clothing and other items.

The TBI issued an Amber Alert for Noah on Tuesday. The FBI became involved in the case after it crossed state lines.

Jacob Clare faces kidnapping charges for both kids.