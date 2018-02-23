No survivors in Indiana plane crash, police report

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. -- There were no survivors from a plane crash Thursday night in Carroll County, according to Indiana State Police.

The Cessna 441 went down around 7:30 p.m. local time in a field near Carroll County Roads 500 West and 600 South, just north of Rossville.

The plane took off from Eagle Creek Airport in Indianapolis at 7:21 p.m., according to flight records. It was headed to Green Bay-Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

At 7:39 p.m., data shows that the plane was between 18,000 feet and 28,000 feet when it disappeared off radar, sources told Scripps station WRTV in Indianapolis. Shortly after, multiple people called 911 in Carroll County, reporting a plane down. People who live in the area who heard the crash say it sounded like thunder.

First responders had trouble finding the wreckage at first because it was so dark and far back in a field. They eventually used ATVs and other off-road vehicles to access the area.

WRTV learned that there were at least three people on board.

There is no word on what caused the plane to go down.

Officials with the FAA and NTSB are expected to arrive on the scene Friday morning to begin their investigation.