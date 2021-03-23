Menu

Newly confirmed surgeon general to focus on COVID, opioids

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo Dr. Vivek Murthy, who has been nominated to be U.S. Surgeon General speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. The Senate has confirmed Murthy as surgeon generral on March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 4:23 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 19:23:45-04

The Senate has confirmed a soft-spoken physician as President Joe Biden’s surgeon general. Dr. Vivek Murthy says ending the coronavirus pandemic is his top priority, but he’s also raising concerns over a relapsing opioid overdose crisis.

Murthy was confirmed by a 57-43 margin. Seven Republicans, Sens. Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Roger Marshall, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman, Mitt Romney & Dan Sullivan, joined all 50 Democrats in confirming Murthy.

Biden already has plenty of star players on his coronavirus response team. But Murthy will occupy a particular niche:

As a successful author, he’s addressed issues of loneliness and isolation that have only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

"COVID-19 is not the only health crisis we face — if anything, it has underscored a host of other epidemics that are devastating families and shortening lifespans: addiction, the opioid crisis, and spiraling mental health concerns; glaring racial disparities and high rates of diabetes and heart disease," Murthy said. "These challenges are both caused and exacerbated by broader societal issues — from the economic strains families face to the disconnection and loneliness many of us feel.:

It will be his second tour as America's doctor, having previously served during the Obama administration.

Murthy's family has its roots in India.

