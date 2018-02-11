New York State sues Harvey Weinstein and his company

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein and his former company, citing "egregious" violations of state civil and human rights laws.

Schneiderman said Sunday that a four-month investigation into sexual harassment found "vicious and exploitative mistreatment of company employees." The suit also names Weinstein's brother Bob, with whom he co-founded The Weinstein Company.

The complaint alleges "a years-long gender-based hostile work environment, a pattern of quid pro quo sexual harassment, and routine misuse of corporate resources for unlawful ends."

The alleged misconduct began in 2005 and continued through about October 2017, the suit claims.

The lawsuit potentially complicates the sale of the company, once one of Hollywood's most powerful film studios. Schneiderman's office said any sale must ensure that victims are compensated.

Last month an investment group began exclusive negotiations for the company's assets. The film studio had been seeking a buyer for several months.

Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul, was ousted from his role at The Weinstein Company last year after numerous reports of sexual misconduct. He has been accused of sexual harassment or abuse by more than 60 women. Weinstein has denied any accounts of non-consenusal sex.

A representative for Weinstein could not be immediately reached for comment Sunday.