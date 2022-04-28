New York City cracking down on dog owners who don't clean up after them

NEW YORK CITY — Officials in New York City are cracking down on dog owners who don't clean up after them.

City Councilman Erik Bottcher announced that the New York Department of Sanitation would have more agents enforcing the "pooper scooper" law in his district, including Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen.

Bottcher, who led the effort, reminded pet owners that there is no poop fairy.

The best part of our dog poop press conference was the groan of disappointment when I announced there is no Poop Fairy. In all seriousness, I want to thank @nycsanitation for agreeing to my request for more Pooper Scooper Law enforcement officers in Council District 3. pic.twitter.com/X5Lq38biid — Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) April 24, 2022

The law, established in 1978, requires pet owners and walkers to clean up after their dog. If you don't, you could be fined $250.

“Keeping New York City clean is a ruff job, and any New York dog owner who thinks they can ignore their responsibilities is barking up the wrong tree,” Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, per ABC News affiliate WABC and NY1. "Our enforcement agents may not collar people over this, but they won’t just roll over, either – they will write tickets."

NY1 reported that “There Is No Poop Fairy" will be displayed on LinkNYC kiosks across Bottcher's district.