New Mexico police detain suspect in killing of 4 Muslim men

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities in New Mexico say they have detained the suspect believed to be connected to the killings of four Muslim men.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the suspect was located when they tracked down the vehicle they were looking for.

The name and location where the suspect was found have not been released. Police plan to provide an official update Tuesday afternoon.

The string of killings has shocked the Muslim community in Albuquerque.

Police said the victim in the latest killing was a Muslim from South Asia who is believed to be in his mid-20s.

Naeem Hussain was found dead Friday after police received a call of a shooting.

Two of the men — Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41 — were killed in the past week, and both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque. The third case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, a Muslim man of South Asian descent.

Police declined to say whether Friday night's homicide was carried out in a way similar to the other deaths.

Authorities said they can’t say yet if the shootings were hate crimes.