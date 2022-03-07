Watch
Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE- In this July 17, 2017, file photo the Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Posted at 9:00 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 23:00:30-05

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.

Other companies that said they were cutting ties to Russia Sunday included two of the Big Four accounting firms and American Express.

