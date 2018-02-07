Nebraska college students hold rally after video of white nationalist student surfaces

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Wednesday afternoon, students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln rallied outside the school union in protest of the school's lack of response to a white nationalist being a student at UNL.

On Monday, a video surfaced on YouTube of biology major Daniel Kleve identifying himself as the "most active white nationalist in Nebraska."

In the video, which was posted by Anti-Fascist Action Nebraska, it is revealed that Kleve attended the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville in August and he also mentions his love for violence.

"Just because I look like a normie (normal person), doesn't mean I don't love violence," he says in the video. "Trust me, I want to be violent. Trust me, really violent."

In a response video posted Monday on his channel Nebraska Alt Right, Kleve says the video posted by Anti-Fascist Action Nebraska was "horribly edited" and that he was using violence as a synonym for struggle.

"The recent controversy has been over a video that was horribly edited, put behind spooky music and used as a way to paint me as some kind of Hollywood villain or some sort of domestic terrorist," Kleve says at the beginning of his response video, "when in fact, the video was taken from clips of a conversation I was having with some skinheads where I was essentially highlighting the fact that we should refrain from violence and that violence does no good.”

UNL Police Chief Owen Yardley released a statement:

"Members of the University and the community have reported concerning videos to University administrators and the University Police Department. The proper authorities are aware of these concerns and continue to review the matter. I can appreciate the concern. Sometimes safety professionals have to be very discreet about what they can say regarding such matters. Rest assured the matter is being taken seriously."

A joint statement from the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, the UNL Police Chief, and the ASUN President/Student Regent was also released on Tuesday:

"UNL has received numerous reports of concern about a student’s activities. There have been demands to remove this person from campus based on perceived safety concerns, affiliation with organizations, and ideologies. Safety officials have been aware and are taking the matter very seriously. Rest assured the safety of our students, faculty and staff is of utmost importance to us. "We strongly denounce bigotry and condemn violence. We also object to activities that strike fear among our students. The campus is comprised of people of diverse backgrounds, with different life experiences. We encourage civil and respectful discussion of ideas and opinions, even if they may differ from our own. "At UNL, we work hard to provide a safe and welcoming environment for everyone on our campus. We encourage the campus community to report concerns and any information helpful to this matter to University Police at 402-472-2222, the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance at 402-472-3417, or anonymously at unl.edu/TIPS. "We ask Huskers to come together to create the kind of place we call home."

In addition, the ASUN, the student government body at UNL, released a statement Tuesday saying there is "no place for hate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln."

"It has come to our attention that recent actions committed by a student on our campus have incited feelings of unsafety and fear. In response to many of you who have reached out to us for representation and action, we have written this statement to ensure you of our commitment to a safe and welcoming campus.," the statement read. "As students attending a higher-ed institution, it is our responsibility to act as informed, engaged citizens and to further the ideals of democracy. We ask the current leaders of our institution to join us in the collective work of fighting white supremacy, anti-Semitism, and all other forms of hate, especially when such action may prove challenging or difficult. The fight to end injustice is not exclusive to those who feel its effects; it is also the responsibility of those of privilege who must use their power to fight for peace, justice, and equity of others. "As elected student leaders on your campus, we leave you with this; We hear you, we are listening, and know we are working for the welfare of all."

