Navy SEAL trainee death under investigation, while another is still hospitalized

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — An investigation is underway to find out how a Navy SEAL candidate died hours after underwater training.

The candidate was identified as Seaman Kyle Mullen, 24, of Manalapan, New Jersey.

Another SEAL candidate, whose name has not yet been released, is currently in a San Diego hospital after the training.

Mullen died just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test.

He and the other trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness, the Navy said.

Neither of the trainees had experienced an accident or unusual incident during the five-and-a-half-day Hell Week, the Navy reported.

The other sailor is in stable condition.

The Hell Week test is part of the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) class, which involves basic underwater demolition, survival and other combat tactics.

The SEAL program tests physical and psychological strength along with water competency and leadership skills.

The program is so grueling that at least 50% to 60% don’t make it through Hell Week, when candidates are pushed to the limit.

The last SEAL candidate to die during the assessment phase was 21-year-old Seaman James Derek Lovelace in 2016.

He was struggling to tread water in full gear in a giant pool when his instructor pushed him underwater at least twice.

He lost consciousness and died.

Mullen’s cause of death is not yet known.

The Naval Special Warfare command said it is extending support to Mullen’s family and his classmates.

Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander told City News Service in California, "We extend our deepest sympathies to Seaman Mullen's family for their loss.”

