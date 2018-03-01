Naughtily-named cleaning mittens from Florida couple goes viral

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — One of the hottest new cleaning products in the country comes from the naughty minds of two Howard Stern Show all-stars now living in Safety Harbor, Florida.

But sorry, we cannot tell you the product’s name here.

No, really. The name is kind of dirty.

Let's just say it rhymes with “mittens.”

If you really want to know, search for “shmittens” on Amazon. We’ll wait...

These glove-shaped moist wipes were created a few years ago by a very funny couple: Richie Wilson and Rachel Fine.

At first, the wipes were the perfect, cheeky Christmas stocking stuffer.

“The name is what opens the doors,” says Richie, who says you can use his invention for cleaning babies, dogs or even office desks. “But once you see the use behind it, you realize it’s more than a gag gift.”

Indeed! The wipes have gone viral recently. They appeared on a National Geographic special as a favorite of the military. After that, UNILAD, Good Housekeeping, Redbook and Yahoo News all chimed in.

“We have a lot of people who send them overseas to the military,” says Rachel. “They don’t have access to showers all the time. They’re covered in sand.”

With millions of clicks, the whimsical wipes sold out. They are now available again on Amazon, retailing for about $20 a pack.

For Richie, who made his name on one of the most popular radio shows in the world, the must-have cleaning product is bringing him a whole new fan base.

“When I was on the Stern show, I had a certain type of audience,” Richie says laughing. “Now I’m on mom blogs!”