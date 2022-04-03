National park battlefield irises may mark razed Black homes

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 60 years ago, a historic Black community founded as a home for people emancipated after the Civil War was demolished for a national park commemorating both the Battle of New Orleans and Civil War casualties.

Now park rangers and iris enthusiasts believe they may have found a botanical reminder — Louisiana irises and African lilies that the village's residents may have planted.

The 30-home community called Fazendeville was founded around 1870 by a Black man who was born free.

The National Park Service expropriated it in the mid-1960s because it was between the 1815 battleground and a national cemetery where thousands of Union soldiers and sailors were buried.

The flowers were first noticed last spring.