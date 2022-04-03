Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

National park battlefield irises may mark razed Black homes

Battlefield Iris Razed Black Homes
Janet McConnaughey/AP
Purple Louisiana iris and pink and white African crinum lilies bloom on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the Chalmette, La., unit of the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve. Nearly 60 years ago, a historic Black community founded as a home for newly freed slaves was demolished to expand a national park commemorating the Battle of New Orleans and Civil War casualties. Now park rangers and iris enthusiasts believe they may have found a botanical reminder _ Louisiana iris and African lilies that the village's residents may have planted. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)
Battlefield Iris Razed Black Homes
Posted at 7:38 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 22:38:35-04

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 60 years ago, a historic Black community founded as a home for people emancipated after the Civil War was demolished for a national park commemorating both the Battle of New Orleans and Civil War casualties.

Now park rangers and iris enthusiasts believe they may have found a botanical reminder — Louisiana irises and African lilies that the village's residents may have planted.

The 30-home community called Fazendeville was founded around 1870 by a Black man who was born free.

The National Park Service expropriated it in the mid-1960s because it was between the 1815 battleground and a national cemetery where thousands of Union soldiers and sailors were buried.

The flowers were first noticed last spring.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems