National Butterfly Center closes indefinitely due to threats

The National Butterfly Center in McAllen, Texas, announced it is closing its doors for the immediate future due to receiving threats.

On Wednesday, the center said the North American Butterfly Association board of directors decided to close "in the wake of recent events" targeting them.

"The safety of our staff & visitors is our primary concern," said Dr. Jeffrey Glassberg, president and founder of the North American Butterfly Association. "We look forward to reopening soon when the authorities and professionals who are helping us navigate this situation give us the green light."

The center first closed for three days last week due to receiving an onslaught of threats from a former state official and the We Stand America event.

The Associated Press reported that the center has dealt with harassment in recent years after waging legal challenges against the Trump administration over the use of the center's land to build a wall between Mexico and the U.S.