Did you catch the mysterious bright lights over the Valley last night? It turns out Arizona wasn't alone, and the National Weather Service has confirmed the likely cause.

No, it wasn't a UFO. According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, the lights were likely caused by a satellite launch.

The NWS said the lights looked to be associated with a SpaceX rocket launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday.

According to SpaceX's website, the rocket was carrying 60 satellites for Space-X's Starlink Network.

According to our sister station in Utah, people there also saw the mysterious lights as well as in Seattle.