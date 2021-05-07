Watch
Mysterious lights in sky likely caused by SpaceX seen in other states, not just Arizona

Joel Adrian Salas Vargas
The mysterious bright lights captured by many on Tuesday is believed to be from a SpaceX satellite launch, according to the National Weather Service.
Posted at 7:13 PM, May 06, 2021
Did you catch the mysterious bright lights over the Valley last night? It turns out Arizona wasn't alone, and the National Weather Service has confirmed the likely cause.

No, it wasn't a UFO. According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, the lights were likely caused by a satellite launch.

The NWS said the lights looked to be associated with a SpaceX rocket launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday.

According to SpaceX's website, the rocket was carrying 60 satellites for Space-X's Starlink Network.

According to our sister station in Utah, people there also saw the mysterious lights as well as in Seattle.

