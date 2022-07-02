Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Musk meets pope, uses Twitter to announce the audience

Elon Musk Tesla
Matt Rourke/AP
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company’s 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he’s to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Elon Musk Tesla
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 11:49:39-04

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has used Twitter to announce he had met with Pope Francis.

Musk used the @Pontifex handle in tweeting that he was "honored" to meet with Francis on Friday. He tweeted a photo showing Musk, Francis and four of Musk's teenage children. The Vatican didn't announce the audience or provide any information about what was discussed.

Musk's tweet followed one of a street scene in Venice. It suggested he might have had other stops on his tour. Francis frequently meets with high-profile figures in strictly private audiences that are held in a reception room of the Vatican hotel where he lives.

A common talking point he uses when meeting with corporate CEOs is to appeal for them to use wealth and technology to help the poorest while caring for God's creation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!