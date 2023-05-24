Music icon Tina Turner dead at 83, manager says

Legendary singer Tina Turner, known for her sultry voice and a string of platinum hits, has died at age 83.

The news was confirmed on Turner's official Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the statement said on Facebook. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Turner became one of her era's most enduring female artists, with smash hits like "What's Love Got to Do With It?" and memorable movie appearances.

Rolling Stone once named her "one of the greatest singers of all time."

Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, in Tennessee, Turner began performing at a young age. As a teenager, she immersed herself in the local rhythm and blues scene.

In 1956, she met Ike Turner from the band, Kings of Rhythm, and became part of their act under the stage name, Tina Turner.

Tina Turner performs at New York's Madison Square Garden on Aug. 1, 1985. Turner will be inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Together, they recorded hits in the 1960s including, "A Fool in Love," "It's Gonna Work Out Fine," "I Idolize You" and "River Deep -- Mountain High."

Turner and Ike Turner married in Mexico in 1962, two years after the birth of their son, Ronnie.