Suspect dead, situation 'contained' after shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital

CONCORD, NH — The suspect is dead and the situation has been "contained" following a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, New Hampshire, according to the state's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office.
Watch live video of the scene in the player below:
ABC15 Arizona Live Video
State police said earlier that there were "multiple victims."
"The scene remains active," the Homeland Security and Emergency Management office said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The situation at New Hampshire Hospital has been contained. The scene remains active. The suspect is deceased. pic.twitter.com/fYGDgLxcOG— NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management (@NH_HSEM) November 17, 2023