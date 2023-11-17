Watch Now
Suspect dead, situation 'contained' after shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital

The number of victims was not immediately clear.
In this screen grab from a video, first responder vehicles are shown at the scene of a shooting in Concord, N.H., on Nov. 17, 2023.
Posted at 2:34 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 16:56:21-05

CONCORD, NH — The suspect is dead and the situation has been "contained" following a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, New Hampshire, according to the state's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office.

Watch live video of the scene in the player below:

State police said earlier that there were "multiple victims."

"The scene remains active," the Homeland Security and Emergency Management office said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

