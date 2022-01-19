Watch
'Multiple casualties' in rollover crash involving Marines in North Carolina

Posted at 2:42 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 16:42:32-05

In North Carolina, the Marines are reporting "multiple casualties" after a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune was involved in a rollover accident Wednesday.

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group said on Twitter that they were "aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG."

WITN reported that the crash occurred around 1 p.m. local time.

The Marines said they were working with camp and Onslow County officials to gather more details about the accident.

No further details have been provided.

This story is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

